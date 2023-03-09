 Skip to content

Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 9 March 2023

Update for March 9th

Last edited by Wendy

  • Enable roomscale movement in water
  • Do not allow player to physically step over the end of an elevated platform and fall if teleport movement is enabled
  • Submit depth textures to SteamVR
  • Improve credits presentation: they now play at a fixed location in the map and bring you back to a menu level after they are finished
  • Allied NPCs no longer push the player away during scripted walks if player ally collisions are disabled
  • Allied antlions no longer block the player if player ally collisions are disabled
  • Reworded some HUD hints
  • NPCs use new weapon SFX

