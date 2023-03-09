Update for March 9th

- Enable roomscale movement in water
- Do not allow player to physically step over the end of an elevated platform and fall if teleport movement is enabled
- Submit depth textures to SteamVR
- Improve credits presentation: they now play at a fixed location in the map and bring you back to a menu level after they are finished
- Allied NPCs no longer push the player away during scripted walks if player ally collisions are disabled
- Allied antlions no longer block the player if player ally collisions are disabled
- Reworded some HUD hints
- NPCs use new weapon SFX
Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 9 March 2023
