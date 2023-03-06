 Skip to content

Stuffo the Puzzle Bot update for 6 March 2023

Update 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10702774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved tutorial text placements for playing in a portrait display.
  • Pit level layout updated to prevent unwanted solutions.
  • The Vault level layout tweaked for clarity and comfort.
  • Touch UI: Made it more difficult to accidentally reveal debug menu.
  • Bug Fix: Graphics menu items were selected in a funny order when using a controller or keyboard.
  • Bug Fix: Potential fix for some of the visuals not appearing as pixel perfect on some PCs.
  • Bug Fix: Player won't stop walking if menu is opened.

