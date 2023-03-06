- Improved tutorial text placements for playing in a portrait display.
- Pit level layout updated to prevent unwanted solutions.
- The Vault level layout tweaked for clarity and comfort.
- Touch UI: Made it more difficult to accidentally reveal debug menu.
- Bug Fix: Graphics menu items were selected in a funny order when using a controller or keyboard.
- Bug Fix: Potential fix for some of the visuals not appearing as pixel perfect on some PCs.
- Bug Fix: Player won't stop walking if menu is opened.
Stuffo the Puzzle Bot update for 6 March 2023
Update 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update