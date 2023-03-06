 Skip to content

Voltaire - The Vegan Vampire update for 6 March 2023

Patch V0.80.62

Patch V0.80.62

Hello! We're back again with another quick patch!

  • Heavily improved the hitbox and accuracy of melee attacks
  • Fixed the scaling and positioning of Player1's HUD while playing co-op
  • Fixed an issue that caused items dropped to the floor when receiving rewards with a full inventory to not be awarded in the correct amount
  • Fixed an issue that caused opened treasure chests to not de-spawn between biome transitions
  • Fixed an issue that caused Soulbarriers to not have the correct amount of HP after transitioning biomes if the player had unlocked soulbarrier HP boons
  • Fixed an issue that could cause two different actions to attempt to display at once while playing with a controller, such as consuming a veggie and opening the mail box at the same time
  • TAB is now properly displayed as a secondary keybind to open the Inventory

