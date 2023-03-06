3-6 Experience Optimization, BUG Fixes, and New Features: Personal Awareness

New function Leather bag function, residents can carry food with them

NEW FEATURES Inspiration: Residents can gain inspiration while they are resting, improving their productivity

New function Free love: When residents choose a mate, they tend to be of the same age. After being widowed, one can remarry.

New function "Add default parameter setting interface:

The default fuel can be set,

Hired only for odd jobs

Configurable minimum handling capacity for carriages and production facilities

The default continuous mining mode of the quarry point can be set"

Optimization The carriage road is blocked, jump to the blocked road section

Optimizing active refuge requests to replenish population

BUG After the nobles get engaged, they need to remove the "debuff of not finding the other half" immediately

New function Residents who sleep in the place for a long time (3 years) will get arthritis

New features can reward or punish residents

New feature Bravery: Residents can be converted to Militia automatically after being attacked

BUG Repair the BUG that the deposit value is too large, resulting in the inability to carry out automatic trade

When optimizing hiring, you can choose to only hire educated workers

BUG The fisherman occasionally has a BUG that does not fish

BUG to reduce game crashes