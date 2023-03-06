3-6 Experience Optimization, BUG Fixes, and New Features: Personal Awareness

New function Leather bag function, residents can carry food with them
NEW FEATURES Inspiration: Residents can gain inspiration while they are resting, improving their productivity
New function Free love: When residents choose a mate, they tend to be of the same age. After being widowed, one can remarry.
New function "Add default parameter setting interface:
The default fuel can be set,
Hired only for odd jobs
Configurable minimum handling capacity for carriages and production facilities
The default continuous mining mode of the quarry point can be set"
Optimization The carriage road is blocked, jump to the blocked road section
Optimizing active refuge requests to replenish population
BUG After the nobles get engaged, they need to remove the "debuff of not finding the other half" immediately
New function Residents who sleep in the place for a long time (3 years) will get arthritis
New features can reward or punish residents
New feature Bravery: Residents can be converted to Militia automatically after being attacked
BUG Repair the BUG that the deposit value is too large, resulting in the inability to carry out automatic trade
When optimizing hiring, you can choose to only hire educated workers
BUG The fisherman occasionally has a BUG that does not fish
BUG to reduce game crashes
