50 Days To Survive update for 6 March 2023

Fix the user preference backup

Patchnotes

Fixs:

  • Stats of hunger and thirst could be negative
  • WASD is set by default
  • The game switched to English when it reappeared
  • Keys were not saved in the settings menu

Balance:

  • Wood now costs 5 instead of 10 when cooking

