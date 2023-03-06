Watch the live pre-launch stream today at 18:00 CET

Guys, only 1 day to go! Our hearts are pumping out of our chests from all the excitement. On days like this, we don’t even need coffee to stay awake, and we’re hoping you’re just as hyped as we are.

Today at 18:00 CET, Kuba and Chris will stream the game live for a second round of Q&A and some Hotel Renovator fun! It’s the last chance to ask your questions before the game's launch, so shoot away!

Keep your schedule open for tomorrow, as we will start the live launch stream at 17:00 CET. Watch it for your chance to get your copy of Hotel Renovator, as we will be giving away a number of game keys and entertaining you with lots of gameplay.

Pre-purchase Hotel Renovator and get the Palace Furniture Set DLC for free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1214470

