- Terrains can now be edited using a heightmap brush (the old cube method is also available).
- Structures and terrains added with the cube tool are no longer hollow.
- Added new brush paint mode to the Color Editor.
Blocks Tracks Trains update for 6 March 2023
Update 1.7.0 -- Heightmap Editing
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update