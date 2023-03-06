 Skip to content

Blocks Tracks Trains update for 6 March 2023

Update 1.7.0 -- Heightmap Editing

Update 1.7.0 -- Heightmap Editing

Share · View all patches · Build 10702310

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Terrains can now be edited using a heightmap brush (the old cube method is also available).
  • Structures and terrains added with the cube tool are no longer hollow.
  • Added new brush paint mode to the Color Editor.

