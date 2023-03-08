Our Core Keeper Anniversary Update is Live!

This time last year, Core Keeper launched in Early Access – happy birthday to us! It goes without saying (but we’re gonna say it anyway) that we wouldn’t be where we are now without our awesome community, and we wanted to celebrate and show our thanks by adding some birthday-themed goodies to the game.

We’ve released a list of patch notes that you can take a look at, but since this is a mini-update, we can walk you through the new content right here. Expect new stock (and a new look) for the Seasonal Merchant, including colourful party hats, new “Happy Birthday” sheet music, and a very special birthday cake (or should we say buff-day cake?) that grants players a permanent boost to their maximum health! Indie gaming fans will also spot a nod to our friends over at ReLogic with our new playable sheet music for the “Journey’s Beginning” track from Terraria, which they can pick up by defeating a certain royal slime.

When it comes to things like our Anniversary and Cherry Blossom mini-updates, we certainly love having the opportunity to share a little specialised content with our community while we work towards our next major content drops. That way you get a little something in between updates and we get to crack on with the big stuff. If our seasonal events are appetisers and our major updates are the main course, we like to think of our mini-updates as amuse-bouches – little bite-sized pieces of content to enjoy before you tuck into the Animal Update and Crystal Biome (names TBC). We’ll stop it with the food analogies now…never write a Steam post before lunch!

We hope you throw some wicked parties in the underground this week and, if you do, you should definitely share your screenshots over on the official Core Keeper Discord! It’s been an absolutely amazing year in Early Access, and we can’t wait to work our way down our 2023 roadmap and bring you lots more Core Keeper content on the road to 1.0.