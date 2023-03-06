Creature Clicker - The Big Ascension Update

Hey guys

I hope you're well

So today is the launch of the Big Ascension Update which brings a lot of changes to Creature Clicker to hopefully make it a much more enjoyable and engaging experience and lay a solid foundation for future updates

Before i start i just wanted to say thanks a lot to everyone who has supported me over the years

Also you can grab Creature Clicker for a massive discount this week:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/529240/Creature_Clicker__Capture_Train_Ascend/

I'm going to go over the features and changes of this update:

Unfortunately i couldn't get cloud saves working although i tried, i'm going to have to look further into this for the next update

Update 1:

Creature Clicker now has over 50 creatures inclusive of ascended forms and variations and every creature has been renamed to fit with their ascended forms

Creatures now have 3 phases of ascension that changes their form, however there are currently 3 creatures in the game that have ascension variation forms which can be unlocked by completing their relevant challenges, you can switch between these variations once you've unlocked them

There's also over 100 new achievements in this update for you achievement hunters, i hope you enjoy them!

Update 2:

The entire game has had a graphical overhaul, all of the zones have backgrounds that match the area and a lot of the other rooms in the game have had a similar graphical overhaul, unfortunately due to time constraints i couldn't get round to doing all of the rooms but rest assured they will be patched in the next update

Update 3:

Creature skills are now much more powerful but no longer can they be purchased using gold, I would really recommend starting a new game so that you get the benefits of these new skill sets. Also there's a new currency being introduced in The Big Ascension update called Ascension Shards and these can be obtained by defeating creatures, unascended creatures have less chance to drop shards than Ascended creatures. You will now find that 1st Ascension creatures will spawn and are tougher than unascended creatures but they give much higher chance of ascension shards and also higher xp rewards

Mini bosses that spawn every 12 levels are now Final Ascension creatures and they drop much more Ascension Shards

Update 4:

Raid Bosses have had a lick of paint to make them fit more with the game's aesthetics and they also talk to you as you battle them, however i couldn't finish them all in time for this update so i've released the ones that i have finished and the other ones will be released in the next update

Update 5:

Creature Clicker now has it's own OST, it replaces the generic Life of Riley loop

I hope you enjoy this update and i'm sure there are bugs, i've changed so much code in the game and i've tried to test everything but i'm only 1 man so if you find a bug please report it and i will patch it

Again, thanks a lot for the support, i really appreciate it

PS: let me know which creature is your favourite, personally i think Tyranrai is the coolest but i'm looking forward to hearing your opinions, suggestions and feedback!

~Lee