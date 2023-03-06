 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 6 March 2023

Hotfix 0.8.0.0a

Share · View all patches · Build 10702227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Change

Avatar button is now also display when you have beaten E-rank difficulty (previously, only having another avatar unlocked would display it)

Fixes

Issues with some events in the german translation of the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link