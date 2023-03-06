Hotfix 0.8.0.0a

Change
Avatar button is now also display when you have beaten E-rank difficulty (previously, only having another avatar unlocked would display it)
Fixes
Issues with some events in the german translation of the game
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Avatar button is now also display when you have beaten E-rank difficulty (previously, only having another avatar unlocked would display it)
Issues with some events in the german translation of the game
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update