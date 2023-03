Share · View all patches · Build 10702226 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 16:13:42 UTC by Wendy

Endless mode had an end...there was a bug that some players were encountering where the enemies stopped spawning. That's bad. We fixed it. Hooray!

v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Fixed bug in Endless Mode where enemies would stop spawning

Fixed a localization bug

Fixed bug with day/night and weather conditions becoming unstable

That's it. That's the patch!