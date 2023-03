Share · View all patches · Build 10702128 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy

-Changes to the usage of the Blink and PortoGob items when uses in the Awakened Hub area

-Added to the design and challenge of the Blood Engine Area

-Made various alterations to the Giant Crippler threat

-Added to the design and challenge of the Grief encounter in the Derelict Dungeon