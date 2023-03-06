Open Hexagon 2.1.6 is now available!

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.6 is now officially released!
This minor update adds a new ranked pack, fixes a variety of different bugs, and brings some minor improvements for replays and level creators.
Enjoy!
(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)
Changelog
-
Make the Delta pack by NDigger available for ranked play
-
A replay is now saved when exiting even if the player hasn't died (thanks Baum)
-
Replays are now saved in per-level per-difficulty subfolders (thanks PKPenguin)
-
Allow restarting a replay while watching it (thanks Baum)
-
Display level author instead of pack author in level info (thanks Baum)
-
Added fragment shader support for text (thanks Baum)
-
Added onPreUnload core Lua function (thanks Baum)
-
Added mFrameTime parameter to onRenderStage (thanks Baum)
-
Added the l_forceSetPulse and l_forceSetBeatPulse Lua functions to immediately change the pulse or beatpulse values (thanks Baum)
-
Fixed a bug where the Lua debug console would be available in official mode (thanks zX)
-
Fixed replays sometimes being saved twice (thanks Baum)
-
Fix shader dependencies not being searched in the right folder (thanks Baum)
-
Fix replay file paths having characters not supported on Windows (thanks Baum)
Reminder
