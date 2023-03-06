 Skip to content

Open Hexagon update for 6 March 2023

Open Hexagon 2.1.6 is now available!

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.6 is now officially released!

This minor update adds a new ranked pack, fixes a variety of different bugs, and brings some minor improvements for replays and level creators.

Enjoy!

(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)

Changelog

  • Make the Delta pack by NDigger available for ranked play

  • A replay is now saved when exiting even if the player hasn't died (thanks Baum)

  • Replays are now saved in per-level per-difficulty subfolders (thanks PKPenguin)

  • Allow restarting a replay while watching it (thanks Baum)

  • Display level author instead of pack author in level info (thanks Baum)

  • Added fragment shader support for text (thanks Baum)

  • Added onPreUnload core Lua function (thanks Baum)

  • Added mFrameTime parameter to onRenderStage (thanks Baum)

  • Added the l_forceSetPulse and l_forceSetBeatPulse Lua functions to immediately change the pulse or beatpulse values (thanks Baum)

  • Fixed a bug where the Lua debug console would be available in official mode (thanks zX)

  • Fixed replays sometimes being saved twice (thanks Baum)

  • Fix shader dependencies not being searched in the right folder (thanks Baum)

  • Fix replay file paths having characters not supported on Windows (thanks Baum)

Reminder

  • If you are interested in getting updates and development sneak peeks, follow @Open_Hexagon on Twitter.

