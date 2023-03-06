Open Hexagon 2.1.6 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10702026 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone – Open Hexagon 2.1.6 is now officially released!

This minor update adds a new ranked pack, fixes a variety of different bugs, and brings some minor improvements for replays and level creators.

Enjoy!

(For any question or feedback, please get in touch on our official Discord.)

Changelog

Make the Delta pack by NDigger available for ranked play

A replay is now saved when exiting even if the player hasn't died (thanks Baum)

Replays are now saved in per-level per-difficulty subfolders (thanks PKPenguin)

Allow restarting a replay while watching it (thanks Baum)

Display level author instead of pack author in level info (thanks Baum)

Added fragment shader support for text (thanks Baum)

Added onPreUnload core Lua function (thanks Baum)

Added mFrameTime parameter to onRenderStage (thanks Baum)

Added the l_forceSetPulse and l_forceSetBeatPulse Lua functions to immediately change the pulse or beatpulse values (thanks Baum)

Fixed a bug where the Lua debug console would be available in official mode (thanks zX)

Fixed replays sometimes being saved twice (thanks Baum)

Fix shader dependencies not being searched in the right folder (thanks Baum)

Fix replay file paths having characters not supported on Windows (thanks Baum)

Reminder