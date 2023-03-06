 Skip to content

MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 6 March 2023

V0.9.23-Random Team System

MetaCard：The Turing Test update for 6 March 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [New function] Added the function of forming a random character in the team. Currently, after clearing the first chapter, you can choose a random character to directly enter the second chapter. The random character is the initial card group & artifact + 5 random cards + 5 random Artifact
  • [New function] Added warrior artifact, Ah Sheng's salted fish: every counterattack, element strength +1, lasts for 1 round
  • [New function] Added warrior weapon card, counterattack spear, counterattack +5, when counterattacking, it will cause damage equal to the counterattack damage to random enemy units
  • [New features] Added universal artifacts, accelerated synthesis of potions, and the number of cards with the same name required for the synthesis of gold cards changed from 3 to 2
  • [New function] Add settings to modify the resolution
  • [New function] Card fetters are made into X and +, click + will expand fetter details, click X will hide fetter details
  • [Feel Optimization] Optimize the feel of active skill buttons
  • [Visualization Optimization] Health bar optimization
  • [Visualization optimization] The loot at the end of the battle, click on the gold coin bag, the gold coin bag will fly to the gold coin
  • [Numerical adjustment] Frozen fetters need to be changed, when active skills are used, random enemy units will be frozen
  • [Numerical Adjustment] Remove the enemy's ability to delete cards and discard cards
  • [Performance Optimization] Reduce freeze and increase frame rate

