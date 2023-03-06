New 1.0.0 Ver. Patch Note



Hello, I'm Himitsu CP, Incubus production company.

First of all, I'm sorry for the confusion caused by the previous patch.

As requested by the users, we proceeded with the patch to roll back to the previous version.

Various functions will be added based on the current version for future patches.

We are planning to update quickly every 1-2 weeks, so please look forward to it.

The features added to this patch are as follows.

1. Rollback to the previous version

First, we rolled back the game to the first system before the previous update.

As it is a system that many users have loved, we are preparing scenes and updates according to the current version.

2. Add scenario skip function

Added scenario skip functionality.

If you press Esc, the scenario can be skipped.

In some scenarios, availability may be limited.

3. Remove the 30-day time limit

I removed the play ending that many people were uncomfortable with.

Now you can play comfortably even after the 30th.

4. Add master file to save slot 6

Added master save data for use before the next update.

I'm sorry that I couldn't save the data that was lost due to the version change.

First, please enjoy the scenes through the master file.

Thank you for always being interested in our game and giving us your opinions.

I will do my best to improve the completeness of the game. Thank you.