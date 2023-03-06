Patch Notes for Version 1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10701896 · Last edited 6 March 2023 – 17:06:34 UTC by Wendy

Here is the change log for patch 1.1.1

Puzzle adjustments:

-Added extra hints for some puzzles, and made some existing hints a bit clearer

-Adjusted clues of certain puzzle to be more intuitive

-Adjusted couple of the colors of the pipe puzzle to increase contrast.

General Changes:

-Added a notice to the loading screen telling players that the hint system exists.

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed a bug which prevented people from loading Bunker save files if they didn't have valid saves for Jail Breakout

-Fixed a bug which prevented some people from saving in the bunker under certain rare circumstances