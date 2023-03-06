Patch Notes for Version 1.1.1

Here is the change log for patch 1.1.1
Puzzle adjustments:
-Added extra hints for some puzzles, and made some existing hints a bit clearer
-Adjusted clues of certain puzzle to be more intuitive
-Adjusted couple of the colors of the pipe puzzle to increase contrast.
General Changes:
-Added a notice to the loading screen telling players that the hint system exists.
Bug Fixes:
-Fixed a bug which prevented people from loading Bunker save files if they didn't have valid saves for Jail Breakout
-Fixed a bug which prevented some people from saving in the bunker under certain rare circumstances
Changed files in this update