Escape Memoirs: Mini Stories update for 6 March 2023

Patch Notes for Version 1.1.1

Here is the change log for patch 1.1.1

Puzzle adjustments:
-Added extra hints for some puzzles, and made some existing hints a bit clearer
-Adjusted clues of certain puzzle to be more intuitive
-Adjusted couple of the colors of the pipe puzzle to increase contrast.

General Changes:
-Added a notice to the loading screen telling players that the hint system exists.

Bug Fixes:
-Fixed a bug which prevented people from loading Bunker save files if they didn't have valid saves for Jail Breakout
-Fixed a bug which prevented some people from saving in the bunker under certain rare circumstances

