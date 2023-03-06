This is a good thing. (v1.34 patch notes)

Xross Dreams, v1.34 Patch Notes:
- Fixed the "End-of-Turn Switch to kill your whole team" bug. I still kept the functionality where you choose which screen takes damage, but the self-destruction option no longer annihilates both Dreamers.
- Event readout display visuals recalculated. Information should display where your drop point was all the time, now, regardless of resolution and player side.
- Completely rewrote Dreamer Select netcode. Since lag isn't a real issue on the selection screen, I reprogrammed Selection so that you send memory states instead of inputs. This makes it functionally impossible to desync on Dreamer Select, but you may occasionally see the banners have the wrong visuals (despite the correct Dreamer being selected) if people mash through it.
- Hive now instantly dies if you take more than 56 rows over the top of the board in damage. This fixes a crash in the most violent way possible.
Thank you for your patience.
