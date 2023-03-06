Update, Version 20230306

English

############Content##############

[Character]Added the art assets for the shaded version of ancient Egypt slaves.

[Desert of the Trapped]Added new enemy: Shade-Tainted Slave in the other world version of the Desert of the Trapped.

[Desert of the Trapped]Increased the number of enemies in the other world version of the Desert of the Trapped.

[Butterfly]Added "Somewhere in Between" as a teleport target location after you have visited it for the first time. All generic Egypt outdoor locations, the Branched Ancient Tomb, and the other world version of the Desert of the Trapped can teleport to this location.

简体中文

############Content##############

【角色】加入了暗影化的古埃及奴隶的美术资源。

【被困者的沙漠】在异世界版本的被困者沙漠中加入了新的敌人：被暗影侵蚀的奴隶。

【被困者的沙漠】增加了异世界版本的被困者的沙漠中的敌人数量。

【蝴蝶】在你首次访问了【世界之间的某处】之后，这个地点可以作为传送目标。你可以从普通的埃及室外场景、被闯入的古墓、异世界版本的被困者的沙漠传送到这个地点。