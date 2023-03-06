 Skip to content

My Garage update for 6 March 2023

UPDATE 06/03

Share · View all patches · Build 10701705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed infinite speed
Added new light textures to all vehicles
Reworked radio skin
Added orange and white turn signals
Added more inertia to cars (this also fixes uncontrollable NIV), changed some more parameters on NIV to improve handling on higher speeds

