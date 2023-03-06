Fixed infinite speed
Added new light textures to all vehicles
Reworked radio skin
Added orange and white turn signals
Added more inertia to cars (this also fixes uncontrollable NIV), changed some more parameters on NIV to improve handling on higher speeds
My Garage update for 6 March 2023
UPDATE 06/03
