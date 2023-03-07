 Skip to content

Reshaping Mars update for 7 March 2023

[Game Hotfix]Added some achievements, improved Logistics Tunnel, etc.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings~ the updates for these two days are as follows:

Achievement
  • Added some achievement for this new version , in order to distinguish it from the old version, the new achievement uses a new gorgeous trophy with a blue background.
Recipe adjustment
  • It is now possible to specify specific ingredients for recipes that require a category (such as organic matter crushing, Luxurious Meal).
  • Removed recipes: Raw Food compost, Wood crushing. As mentioned in the previous item, you can configure the ingredients in the recipe of Food compost and Organic atter crushing.
Logistics Tunnel optimization
  • Logistic Tunnels can now supply connected Markets, Logistics Hubs, Cargo Launch Towers, and Space Centers.

Wish you good luck and have fun ~

