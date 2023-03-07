[Game Hotfix]Added some achievements, improved Logistics Tunnel, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 10701691 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 10:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Greetings~ the updates for these two days are as follows:

Achievement

Added some achievement for this new version , in order to distinguish it from the old version, the new achievement uses a new gorgeous trophy with a blue background.

Recipe adjustment

It is now possible to specify specific ingredients for recipes that require a category (such as organic matter crushing, Luxurious Meal).

Removed recipes: Raw Food compost, Wood crushing. As mentioned in the previous item, you can configure the ingredients in the recipe of Food compost and Organic atter crushing.

Logistics Tunnel optimization

Logistic Tunnels can now supply connected Markets, Logistics Hubs, Cargo Launch Towers, and Space Centers.

Wish you good luck and have fun ~