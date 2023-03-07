- Added Bookstore, which sells Paper, Books, and all other Knowledge Tomes (Paper & Books removed from General Store)
- Adjusted trading prices for all Bookstore items as well
- Added ‘forward’ and ‘back’ navigation (ALT+ left arrow and ALT+ right arrow)
- Added icon for Tractor and Barrel
- Fixed many Research labels not showing the correct associated Level of research (e.g. Grain Processing Speed Lv 2)
- Greatly increased starting natural resource capacity for Rock
- Fixed trading tooltip not showing details during trading deficit
- Changed default launch mode to fullscreen exclusive
- Labels for “Level X” and “Lv X” can now be localized
- Fixed Quest ‘Claim’ buttons not always appearing in localized form
- Fixed natural resource regeneration not being accounted for correctly in item production detail tooltip
- Natural Resource regen no longer scales with resource capacity, instead it scales based on town level. Each resource has its own resource regen multiplier. Generally this means resource regeneration will be lower than previous versions, however, water regeneration was boosted and rock has been given a small regeneration to prevent blockages in the early game
- Disabled boatbuilding, as it is currently obsolete
- Fixed ‘Coal’ research appearing as ‘Coal Cultivation’
- Fixed click-to-navigate failing on a harvestable resource if the resource was newly unlocked and not yet displayed
- Fixed prospecting unlocks displaying “Cultivation” instead of “Prospecting” in the tooltips
Factory Town Idle Playtest update for 7 March 2023
Beta 1.51
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update