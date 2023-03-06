Patch 1.22a and Northern Kingdoms development update

Hello everyone! The game was updated with version 1.22a:

Added two new epic sets of armor for previously missing character archetypes - Dark knight and Mystical archer. You can get them randomly through expeditions drops

Added an option to improve few bard abilities with runic forge

Magical chord and oppression chord abilities damage amount was quite overtuned, so it was decreased

Fixed bug with fishing in some lakes in the world

Fixed visual bugs with arcane mage set

Fixed bug with knock resistance and shield

Fixed the bug with killing enemies not counting in expeditions sometimes

Fixed werewolf and blood demon attack damaging friendly enemies

Northern kingdoms development

I wasn't able to work a lot in February due to family reasons unfortunately, but now I'm back at full force, and started working on Northern Kingdoms expansion. I'm not sure now long it will take to finish, cause there is a lot of stuff I want to add in this update. I have a few cool ideas for new dungeons, bosses, quests and activities to add, not even mentioning amount of level design that needs to be done. I think at the end of the spring I will be able to start some beta testing for it, and we will see how it goes from there.

Anyway, I wanted to share some progress that me and my 3d modeller managed to accomplish in these past few weeks. It's all work in progress and will be improved in time of course.















Hopefully I would be able to make a small preview/trailer for it on my youtube channel in upcoming weeks.

Thank you for your support!

