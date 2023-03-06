Territory – Alpha 5.78 – Zombies

Added

Yep that’s right because at the end of the day Zombies are the ideal base enemy for this type of game. I put them in and tried it out and it felt right.

Wahh wahh cry cry, what’s the story? Well, you have still been left behind enemy lines and it just so happens there’s been military scientific experiments happening in the area. There will be an underground lab/bunker to explore at some point which will be the source of the Z’s.

