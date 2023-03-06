Slormite Chronicles #23

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

In our previous Slormite Chronicles, we've said that the Controller Update was expected to be done in February. I later posted a comment regarding the delay that most of you probably missed:

I had personal things that came up so we had to delay the release a bit. But we can now announce that

The Controller Update will go live on March 7.

Things also got out of control as I felt the need to add more and more features to this update! :D

So the "Controller Update" became a larger beast, now known as "The Technical Update".

What's in it?

I don't want this to turn into a patch notes (that we will publish on March 7 as well) but I'm glad you ask!

Controller Rework

Controller Aim Assist:

I've reworked the Auto-Aim system to be much more accurate and efficient.

I've also added an Aim Assist Setting with different control schemes:

Auto Aim: (Default option) Use the Right Stick to navigate between targets.

Semi-Free: Use the Right Stick to Aim. Your aim will adjust to a relevant target in the direction you're aiming.

Free: Use the Right Stick to Aim. No Help.

On top of that, we've added a new bindable option called "Toggle Aim Assist" that is used to quickly switch between your default Aim Assist option and the "Free" control scheme.



We've been working on visual feedback aswell.

User Interface:

Navigating through menus with a controller used to be really painful. But fear not! Things got much MUCH smoother as you can now use the Left stick to move freely inside menus.

And as mentioned in our previous Chronicle, you will be able to change button faces and choose between Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

Wait! There's More!

We've also been working on various Quality of Life features and technical stuff that should improve the overall experience.

I've added new Font Sizes called "Biggerer" and "Biggest", bigger than the "Bigger" font size.

called "Biggerer" and "Biggest", bigger than the "Bigger" font size. You can now bind Side Mouse Buttons (up to 2).

(up to 2). I've added Search Bars (similar to the one in the Ancestral Legacy menu) to Skills, Attributes and Slorm Reapers.

(similar to the one in the Ancestral Legacy menu) to Skills, Attributes and Slorm Reapers. The Slormancer now supports UltraWide and the 2560 x 1080 and 3440 x 1440 resolutions are now available.

and the 2560 x 1080 and 3440 x 1440 resolutions are now available. The Slormancer now supports 120+ FPS and a "Target FPS" setting has been added by 4 options: 30, 60 (default), 120 and Uncapped.

and a "Target FPS" setting has been added by 4 options: 30, 60 (default), 120 and Uncapped. Last but not least, I've added a Zoom setting allowing you to Zoom Out by up to 25%. It should feel better for people unconfortable with our current level of zoom without breaking the experience.

Everything listed above will be available with the "Technical Update" on March 7.

While working on the technical aspect of the game, we've also made progress on The Royal Update that will add a New Environment and 5 New Enemies to The Slormancer.

New Enemies

Here's a preview of our upcoming enemies!

From left to right:

The Loot Thief

The Decaying Domestic

The Spectrum of Justice

The Ominous Jester

The Undead Paladin

New Environment: The Royal Wing

It is actually the very first environment we've built for the game. It has been through a lot and is now ready to come to The Slormancer.









Bonus Pic!

As I've said, the Royal Wing was the very first environment we've built for The Slormancer. Behold its first iteration. You can also enjoy the very first designs for The Mighty Knight and Skeleton Soldiers.

Back then, we were super proud of the result. :o

That's about it for now!

Have a nice day everyone and see you tomorrow for the update!