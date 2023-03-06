 Skip to content

Frontiers Reach update for 6 March 2023

Hotfix #2 to Version 1.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added anti-aliasing dropdown to settings menu.

Slightly increased HUD element sizing.

Tweaks to targeting computer to affect better lock-on behavior.

