Visual updates to improve navigation, especially at the start

DownhillMadness has been updated with a few fixes to make navigation easier, especially at the start, based on feedback from players.

Easier to find first levels, with arrows on the ground that show the right path to take so you can get started playing right away! Some players were having trouble understanding where to go at the beginning, but this should now be clear to everyone.

Added a text popup that gives a notification if you don't have enough trophy points to unlock a door in adventure mode, and shows many trophy points are needed to unlock it.

Also added overhead signs to "Menu Selection Area" to make it more clear what the purpose of the area is, and added a larger "EXIT" sign to the tutorial level.

Overall it should be much easier to find the first levels and get started playing!