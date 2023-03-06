 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Apex Point update for 6 March 2023

Update v0.028.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10700920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Now the list of cars is shown automatically after a load
-Fixed the kei truck's chassis floating away after being completely parted out
-Fixed missing colliders on some buildings
-Fixed a bug with roll-cages not being removable
-Fixed the collisions with wheels pushing the player away
-Fixed incorrect performance after saving/loading
-Fixed the shop slider not refreshing after searching for a specific part causing a long list of emptiness
-Adjusted naming and description on paintable/adjustable parts
-Added a coming soon text on WIP UI buttons to help guide players
-Disabled the telemetry on all cars
-Improvements for the curb physics

Changed files in this update

Depot 2102521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link