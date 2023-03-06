-Now the list of cars is shown automatically after a load
-Fixed the kei truck's chassis floating away after being completely parted out
-Fixed missing colliders on some buildings
-Fixed a bug with roll-cages not being removable
-Fixed the collisions with wheels pushing the player away
-Fixed incorrect performance after saving/loading
-Fixed the shop slider not refreshing after searching for a specific part causing a long list of emptiness
-Adjusted naming and description on paintable/adjustable parts
-Added a coming soon text on WIP UI buttons to help guide players
-Disabled the telemetry on all cars
-Improvements for the curb physics
Apex Point update for 6 March 2023
Update v0.028.2
