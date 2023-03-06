Update v0.028.2

-Now the list of cars is shown automatically after a load

-Fixed the kei truck's chassis floating away after being completely parted out

-Fixed missing colliders on some buildings

-Fixed a bug with roll-cages not being removable

-Fixed the collisions with wheels pushing the player away

-Fixed incorrect performance after saving/loading

-Fixed the shop slider not refreshing after searching for a specific part causing a long list of emptiness

-Adjusted naming and description on paintable/adjustable parts

-Added a coming soon text on WIP UI buttons to help guide players

-Disabled the telemetry on all cars

-Improvements for the curb physics