Programming Without Coding Technology 2.0 update for 6 March 2023

Avoid FALSE POSITIVE alerts by the system software

Build 10700886 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello

We updated the executable files to avoid the FALSE POSITIVE alerts by the system software

Thanks!

