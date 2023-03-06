 Skip to content

The Oregon Trail update for 6 March 2023

Welcome to Attrition — the ultimate test of survival in The Oregon Trail!

Build 10700873

Patchnotes via Steam Community
In this time-limited event, every decision counts, and every misstep may become the last one.

Do you have what it takes to endure the harsh realities of pioneer life?

In Attrition, your party will face a new level of challenge as health cannot be restored once lost. That's right, every injury, illness, and ailment will linger until it's too late. But don't despair! Your party can recover their stats at forts along the way, so use them wisely and stock up on supplies. Don't miss out on this unforgettable adventure!

Join us on our game-dedicated Discord server to share your progress with fellow travelers and discuss strategies to survive this grueling journey. Let's see who can make it to the end!

