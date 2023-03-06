 Skip to content

Polyturned update for 6 March 2023

New modular construction system

  • The new recipe "Construction Plan"
  • The new modular construction system, allows you to create a completely unique house.
  • The player now appears not empty-handed, but with a basic set of items that will facilitate the start of the game.

