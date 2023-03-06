The game is officially launched!

Finally! After hard work, albeit with a slight delay, the first version of Sears: The Sky Frontier is tested and ready for release!

I should note that this is only the first version of the game, and although everything has been done to ensure its quality, there may still be some flaws and problems that will be addressed in future updates.

Also, there are already all sorts of ideas for further development of Sears: The Sky Frontier, and I can't wait to share them with you in the future.

I hope you enjoy this game, and I look forward to your feedback and suggestions.

Happy Playing!😙