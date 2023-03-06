Major Update 0.8

Hello!

After 3 intensive months of work, I am happy to share with you version 0.8 of Rogue:Genesia.

Version 0.8 Is very different from other major updates, as the main focus was the addition on major features and an important rework of the internal workings of the game instead of purely adding new content/world-ranks.

Major Features

Avatar system

Rogue:Genesia now welcomes multiple playable characters, each with their own gimmicks and stats

[spoiler] There is a total of 6 avatars for now, among them there are 2 secret avatars [/spoiler]

Talent System

You can now equip powerful active and multiple passive talents before you start your runs

[spoiler] Each non-evolution weapon has an active talent linked to them, allowing you to start your run with them, after they reach level 1, they each have a different and unique active ability.

There is for now a total of 15 passive talents.

[/spoiler]

D-rank survivors mode

Survivors mode also has a D-rank world, you'll be plunged into the darkness of the caves, so be careful of your surroundings

Also Survivors Challenges

[spoiler] There is also a Secret ending added to any Survivors mode rank, if you can survive long enough...[/spoiler]

Event Rework

Events got a total rework, Question-marks can now give you some situations with multiple choices.

Defence Piercing rework

Many enemies got buffed with armor,

Defence Piercing also now permanently reduces enemy defence by 10% of it's value.

New Soul-Cards

Weapons

Explosive Vial - Throw Vials full of explosive substances in the aimed direction

Thunder Vial - Evolution of Explosive Vial and Thunder Staff

Staff of Storms - Evolution of Thunder Staff and Thunder Spirit

JaÃ¤ld's Amulet - Evolution of Death Aura and Fire Ring

[spoiler]as well as 10 new weapons exclusive to the Gun-Slinger [/spoiler]

Attack Modifier

Thunder Spirit - Chance to create an Arc Lighting from your weapons which hit nearby enemies

Passives

Rust - Increases Defence Piercing

Reactive trigger - Procs an attack from your weapons on taking damage

[spoiler]12 new passives exclusive to the Gun-Slinger [/spoiler]

New Artifact

Portal Shard - Projectiles loop back to the other side of the screen

[spoiler] Broken Statuette - Triple Soul-Coin gain, but you gain corruption for each stage you had previously passed, you also take +50% damage[/spoiler]

Quality of Life

Game History - You can now see previous runs you have done in a listed history

Card Details - You can now click on a card in the card list to display advanced details about the card (there is also a bind to display details of a card when in card selection)

Camera Lock Option - Option to lock camera on your character

Card Tag - Cards now have small icon to indicate which tag they belong to

Auto Level-up option - You can now choose if the level-up is automatic or manual (so you can choose your cards when you want) (defaults to enabled)

Auto Aim improvement - Now automatically targets the closest enemy (instead of the direction you are moving)

Mouse Control - Option to control the character with the mouse, it also automatically activates auto-aim

Delay Card-Selection - Option to set a safe duration during which you cannot select a card to prevent mis-clicks (defaults to 0.3sec)

Number Formating - Option to change how numbers are formated

Standard for the normal way (using K/M/B/T....), Scientific or Engineering Improved HealthBar visuals - Elite, Champion, Boss and Player's healthbar has been reworked to have better visuals, there is also an option to make the "useless" part of the healthbar invisible so you only have healthbars.

Pick-Up range visualisation - you can now see the pick-up range of your character (option to change opacity is in the settings)

Music Effect - Option to change how much gameplay impacts the music (slowing-down & reverb on level-up)

Descriptions added to gamemodes

Improvement to challenge panel navigation

Ton of other minors changes I simply forgot

and lots of fixes I also forgot