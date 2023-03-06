VTube Studio 1.24.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10700685 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 04:13:29 UTC by Wendy

It's been a while! The next big update is unfortunately taking a bit longer than expected, but it will be done soon... In the meantime:

This update implements the following changes:

Added support for Spout2 capture (fast, transparent video, doesn't capture UI). Windows only. This is now the recommended capture method on Windows.

Temporarily disabled downloading Live2D Models and Live2D Items from the Steam Workshop. This will be enabled again ASAP. Sorry for the inconvenience.

For more info on how to set up and use Spout2, see here: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Recording-Streaming-with-OBS

The following minor changes/improvements were also made:

Own (non-shared) BTTV emotes now work with Twitch Emote Dropper

You can now deactivate the “Double-tap screen to show menu” overlay by deactivating the “Show controls” toggle.

Fixed security issue during Twitch authentication. Thanks @zemnmez for reporting this!

Item scene hotkeys would fail to properly load the items if the name of the VTube Studio model is changed. This is now fixed.

Various other small bugfixes.

For a full list, see: https://trello.com/c/uvoGclYQ

And if you have questions, as always, please ask in the Discord: https://discord.gg/VTubeStudio