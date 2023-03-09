 Skip to content

Silent Sector update for 9 March 2023

UPDATE 1.5

Build 10700549

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy commanders!

Here's a new update with some important changes. I hope you enjoy it and that it enhances your gaming experience. Don't forget to send us feedback, it will help us. Thanks!

  • Improved fight gameplay.
  • Added option to choose between fast and slow fights.
  • Added new 3 events.
  • A few minor fixes and improvements.
  • Fixed the first Cubes faction attack, which will appear later.
  • Locations with special traders (Ship Builder, Gunner, etc.) have their name and a new icon on the map.
  • For the task of destroying a starbase, you will receive twice as much money.
  • The cost of the Ship Builder and Gunner in the player base reduced from 50.000 to 20.000 crd.
  • The Bussaw weapon has increased damage.
  • Fixed hook not working on some ships.

