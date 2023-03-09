UPDATE 1.5

Ahoy commanders!
Here's a new update with some important changes. I hope you enjoy it and that it enhances your gaming experience. Don't forget to send us feedback, it will help us. Thanks!
- Improved fight gameplay.
- Added option to choose between fast and slow fights.
- Added new 3 events.
- A few minor fixes and improvements.
- Fixed the first Cubes faction attack, which will appear later.
- Locations with special traders (Ship Builder, Gunner, etc.) have their name and a new icon on the map.
- For the task of destroying a starbase, you will receive twice as much money.
- The cost of the Ship Builder and Gunner in the player base reduced from 50.000 to 20.000 crd.
- The Bussaw weapon has increased damage.
- Fixed hook not working on some ships.
Changed files in this update