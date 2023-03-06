LONE RUIN - THE FOOLS ERRAND UPDATE

Surprise!

As previously promised, following the release of LONE RUIN by Super Rare Originals and Cuddle Monster Games on January 12th, a big update that attempts to address the player feedback has been in the works - which is available now!

If you missed it the first time around - LONE RUIN is a spell-based roguelike twin-stick shooter with a focus on replayability. Play as an explorer who seeks a mysterious ancient power and venture into a ruined magical city, built atop a source of magic used by olden mages to power and transform themselves. Dive deeper and deeper, battling your way through twisted creatures, utilising your very own magic abilities to ultimately reach the center of the LONE RUIN.

Read on for a rundown on what's included in the Fool's Errand update. 👁️

LONE RUIN has evolved into LONE RUIN - Fool's Errand!

Descend into the ruins again on a foolish errand to gather magical cloaks from a time long since passed. Truly test your sorceress skills with a brand new progression-based system in the Ruin Run.

Fool's Errand progression - an ascension-style progression system replaces the difficulty selection, growing gradually more difficult the more successful runs you complete. Can you reach the very end of this eternal ruin?

- an ascension-style progression system replaces the difficulty selection, growing gradually more difficult the more successful runs you complete. Can you reach the very end of this eternal ruin? Cloaks - a brand new game mechanic is introduced with the cloaks, which are unlocked at successful Errand intervals. Will you wear the Cloak of Bleeding, the Cloak of Learning, or another magical cloak to gain additional abilities and boosts? Cloaks work in both the main Ruin Run and Survival modes.

- a brand new game mechanic is introduced with the cloaks, which are unlocked at successful Errand intervals. Will you wear the Cloak of Bleeding, the Cloak of Learning, or another magical cloak to gain additional abilities and boosts? Cloaks work in both the main Ruin Run and Survival modes. Survival mode update - unlock biomes to play with in the Survival mode, including the Infected Gardens, Ghoul Grave, and Goop Temple. You can now also select from all the spells in Survival, just like in Ruin Run.

- unlock biomes to play with in the Survival mode, including the Infected Gardens, Ghoul Grave, and Goop Temple. You can now also select from all the spells in Survival, just like in Ruin Run. Shop updates - Reroll and Sacrifice options have now been added to the shop, allowing for more thoughtful (or instinctive) decisions during your runs.

- Reroll and Sacrifice options have now been added to the shop, allowing for more thoughtful (or instinctive) decisions during your runs. Steam achievements - new achievements introduced to tie in with the new content, encouraging you to play for longer to complete everything the ruins have to offer.

- new achievements introduced to tie in with the new content, encouraging you to play for longer to complete everything the ruins have to offer. Balance tweaks - general balance tweaks and fixes have been introduced.

Additionally, LONE RUIN's soundtrack is now available on Steam! You can pick up LONE RUIN at a discounted price on Steam from March 6th - March 10th, so now's the perfect time to dive in.

We'll be tweaking the game further based on additional feedback during Fool's Errand launch.

Thank you for your patience, and try to take on the Fools Errand!