Card Crawl Adventure update for 6 March 2023

Update: 162

this is update 161.

For everyone having issues with selecting a Character:
If you encounter this issue use the "left/right Alt" key to turn on the debug console
and make a screenshot so I can see what is happening on your side, thanks!

What's new?

Fixed: Card selection menu does not show initial selection.
Fixed: Boss and Quest reward amounts wrong in Tavern Result menu.
Fixed: String of Ears damage not registered.
Fixed: Soul Eat Hp removal amount wrong.
Fixed: Fairies don't set correct max health.
Fixed: Last keyword on cursed gold link missing
Fixed: Typos.

