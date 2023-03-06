Update: 162

Hello,
this is update 161.
For everyone having issues with selecting a Character:
If you encounter this issue use the "left/right Alt" key to turn on the debug console
and make a screenshot so I can see what is happening on your side, thanks!
What's new?
Fixed: Card selection menu does not show initial selection.
Fixed: Boss and Quest reward amounts wrong in Tavern Result menu.
Fixed: String of Ears damage not registered.
Fixed: Soul Eat Hp removal amount wrong.
Fixed: Fairies don't set correct max health.
Fixed: Last keyword on cursed gold link missing
Fixed: Typos.
Cheers!
🍻
Changed files in this update