Update: 162

Hello,

this is update 161.

For everyone having issues with selecting a Character:

If you encounter this issue use the "left/right Alt" key to turn on the debug console

and make a screenshot so I can see what is happening on your side, thanks!

What's new?

Fixed: Card selection menu does not show initial selection.

Fixed: Boss and Quest reward amounts wrong in Tavern Result menu.

Fixed: String of Ears damage not registered.

Fixed: Soul Eat Hp removal amount wrong.

Fixed: Fairies don't set correct max health.

Fixed: Last keyword on cursed gold link missing

Fixed: Typos.

Patchnotes history.

Cheers!

🍻