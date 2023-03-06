 Skip to content

소울 가디언즈 update for 6 March 2023

Maintenance on March 6th (Mon)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. Soul Guardians.

A temporary inspection will be conducted on March 6th (Mon). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.

[Maintenance Time]

  • March 6th (Mon), 11:50~12:10 (UTC)

[Precautions]

  • The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.

[1.049 Update Details]

<Maintenance Content>

  • Fixed an issue where the game would disconnect when moving an Orb item to a different slot in the item inventory during Dress of Enchant.
  • Modified to automatically open the quest window when an NPC has a quest and is moving automatically.
  • Fixed the issue where items in the storage would disappear.
  • Fixed the issue where Chinese characters could not be registered in guild memos, notices, and advertisements.
  • Fixed the issue where the enhancement values were displayed abnormally on the equipment restoration tab when equipment was placed on it.
  • Fixed the issue where only the party leader's fatigue was consumed when the party leader left the dungeon in the middle of it.
  • Fixed the issue in the National War where the flag disappears and team switching is possible when conducting a duel.
  • Fixed the issue where friend invitations could not be sent in Chinese.
  • Fixed a specific issue with the Soul Stone.
  • Fixed the issue of not receiving cancelled auction items through mail.

Thank you.

