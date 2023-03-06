Maintenance on March 6th (Mon)

Hello. Soul Guardians.
A temporary inspection will be conducted on March 6th (Mon). Please refer to the schedule below to avoid any inconvenience while using the game.
[Maintenance Time]
- March 6th (Mon), 11:50~12:10 (UTC)
[Precautions]
- The game service will not be available during the inspection and the inspection schedule may change.
[1.049 Update Details]
<Maintenance Content>
- Fixed an issue where the game would disconnect when moving an Orb item to a different slot in the item inventory during Dress of Enchant.
- Modified to automatically open the quest window when an NPC has a quest and is moving automatically.
- Fixed the issue where items in the storage would disappear.
- Fixed the issue where Chinese characters could not be registered in guild memos, notices, and advertisements.
- Fixed the issue where the enhancement values were displayed abnormally on the equipment restoration tab when equipment was placed on it.
- Fixed the issue where only the party leader's fatigue was consumed when the party leader left the dungeon in the middle of it.
- Fixed the issue in the National War where the flag disappears and team switching is possible when conducting a duel.
- Fixed the issue where friend invitations could not be sent in Chinese.
- Fixed a specific issue with the Soul Stone.
- Fixed the issue of not receiving cancelled auction items through mail.
Thank you.
