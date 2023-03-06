Early Access Update #16 - Endless Stages, Achievements, Trading Cards & more!

Hi!
Today we're releasing a new update adding two of the most requested features: Endless Stages and Achievements, as well as a bunch of new items to unlock and other features and quality of life improvements.
New features:
- Added Endless Stages: New stages with no final boss and no set limit, with enemies that grow stronger over time!
- Added a total of 167 Steam Achievements, tied to challenges. Achievements will unlock retroactively for previously completed challenges.
- Added Steam Trading Cards
- 2 New unlockable characters.
- 2 New unlockable trinkets.
- 4 New unlockable weapons.
- Added Czech language.
Improvements:
- Limited the amount of "Immune" messages when hitting invulnerable enemies to avoid screen clutter.
- Made more clear the money earned from completion and challenge rewards in the post-mission screen.
- You can now apply some filters to challenges.
- Weapons that can be evolved with the current elements, and charms that can be boosted, will show a "Recommended" text in the Level Up / Charm selection screens.
- Added a small delay where input is ignored in the Charm selection screen.This is already done in the Level Up screen, but the Charm selection one didn't have it yet.
- Implemented pooling of several game items (bullets, enemies, FX...). Should improve CPU performance, with a minor increase in memory usage. While we've tested this thoroughly, some unexpected behavior may have slipped. If you find anything that doesn't feel right, please report it!
- Some UI changes for better Steam Deck compatibility.
Gameplay changes:
- Increased damage to petrified enemies by 40%.
- Chests may give now enhancements when no upgrades are available, depending on Luck.
- Decreased XP requirements on level 25 and onwards. A previous update added an increase in XP requirement for high levels. While we believe it was a good change, it was a bit stronger than intended, so we've toned it down.
- Crossbow and its evolution no longer uses projectile Speed upgrades.The evolution effects were actually worse with upgraded speed, because the bullet would split outside of the screen.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed Extra Lives trinket not showing the actual amount in some languages.
- Fixed +Health Charms losing the extra health after an equipment change (for example evolving a weapon).
- Fixed Spawn animation of some of the Graveyard spawners.
- Fixed Worms shooting despite being frozen or petrified.
