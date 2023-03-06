Early Access Update #16 - Endless Stages, Achievements, Trading Cards & more!

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new update adding two of the most requested features: Endless Stages and Achievements, as well as a bunch of new items to unlock and other features and quality of life improvements.

New features:

Added Endless Stages: New stages with no final boss and no set limit, with enemies that grow stronger over time!

Added a total of 167 Steam Achievements, tied to challenges. Achievements will unlock retroactively for previously completed challenges.

Added Steam Trading Cards

2 New unlockable characters.

2 New unlockable trinkets.

4 New unlockable weapons.

Added Czech language.

Improvements:

Limited the amount of "Immune" messages when hitting invulnerable enemies to avoid screen clutter.

Made more clear the money earned from completion and challenge rewards in the post-mission screen.

You can now apply some filters to challenges.

Weapons that can be evolved with the current elements, and charms that can be boosted, will show a "Recommended" text in the Level Up / Charm selection screens.

Added a small delay where input is ignored in the Charm selection screen.This is already done in the Level Up screen, but the Charm selection one didn't have it yet.

Implemented pooling of several game items (bullets, enemies, FX...). Should improve CPU performance, with a minor increase in memory usage. While we've tested this thoroughly, some unexpected behavior may have slipped. If you find anything that doesn't feel right, please report it!

Some UI changes for better Steam Deck compatibility.

Gameplay changes:

Increased damage to petrified enemies by 40%.

Chests may give now enhancements when no upgrades are available, depending on Luck.

Decreased XP requirements on level 25 and onwards. A previous update added an increase in XP requirement for high levels. While we believe it was a good change, it was a bit stronger than intended, so we've toned it down.

Crossbow and its evolution no longer uses projectile Speed upgrades.The evolution effects were actually worse with upgraded speed, because the bullet would split outside of the screen.

Bugfixes: