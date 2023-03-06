 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 6 March 2023

1.4.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Markimoo is partially here...
  • Added cooldown for ready up button in multiplayer lobby
  • Added a new item and mechanics, i'm not gonna talk about it
  • Magic circle will no longer able to summon Markimoo
  • Hider will only be activated after she's fully undissolved
  • Changed portal shape from rectangle to ellipse since it's more obviously a portal
  • Some enemies will attack player with better precision

