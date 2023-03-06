- Markimoo is partially here...
- Added cooldown for ready up button in multiplayer lobby
- Added a new item and mechanics, i'm not gonna talk about it
- Magic circle will no longer able to summon Markimoo
- Hider will only be activated after she's fully undissolved
- Changed portal shape from rectangle to ellipse since it's more obviously a portal
- Some enemies will attack player with better precision
Floor44 update for 6 March 2023
1.4.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update