Patch 1.0.228 is live!

Thank you for your activity on Discord and other communication channels. We have fixed many bugs and made some changes to improve the gameplay.

We made some changes in the game mechanics as we said in the previous post - if you want to continue playing with old saves - please play with version 1.0.213 because the latest version of the game may have some problems with old saves, to play with old saves and an older version of the game - you can use a branch with this version, below will show how to change the branch on Steam. If you want to try a new build and start the game again - just update the game to the latest version and start a new game.

How to change Steam branch:

Select Properties => Betas => oldbuild (Old build for save compatibility)





In the next update we plan to add new content and features, stay tuned - there are a lot of interesting things to come :)

Added:

added waiters;

added mystery barn for those who supported the game on Kickstarter and purchased Mystery Key;

ability to sell ingredients from the fridge;

added two separate ingredient shortage notifications on the cafe counter;

Added five new tables;

Fixed: