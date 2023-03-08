Patch 1.0.228 is live!

Thank you for your activity on Discord and other communication channels. We have fixed many bugs and made some changes to improve the gameplay.
We made some changes in the game mechanics as we said in the previous post - if you want to continue playing with old saves - please play with version 1.0.213 because the latest version of the game may have some problems with old saves, to play with old saves and an older version of the game - you can use a branch with this version, below will show how to change the branch on Steam. If you want to try a new build and start the game again - just update the game to the latest version and start a new game.
How to change Steam branch:
Select Properties => Betas => oldbuild (Old build for save compatibility)
In the next update we plan to add new content and features, stay tuned - there are a lot of interesting things to come :)
Added:
- added waiters;
- added mystery barn for those who supported the game on Kickstarter and purchased Mystery Key;
- ability to sell ingredients from the fridge;
- added two separate ingredient shortage notifications on the cafe counter;
- Added five new tables;
Fixed:
- Conducted a lot of waiter tests and fixed a lot of waiter problems;
- Fixed an issue with the "Fulfill 20 Orders" task;
- Fixed an issue with kitchen workers using broken kitchen equipment;
- fixed an issue where workers would freeze and not show up in the Management window;
- when the equipment broke - sometimes sparks did not appear - fixed;
- after "Catch Rats" task - they no longer appeared - fixed;
- cockroaches did not appear after the player turned off the homeless man in the game settings;
- problem with completing a task at a fast food festival, the task was not completed;
- sometimes the waiter would give the wrong order;
- problem with reaching a new restaurant level;
- sometimes the kitchen worker would give the order instead of the waiter;
- characters now don't get stuck in tables;
- balance of garbage appearing in the restaurant's trash can;
- problem with the "Repair anything broken in the restaurant" task indicator;
- at the time of the "Install Smoke Sensors" task. - player could sell installed smoke detectors, and the counter of installed detectors did not change;
- if installing a coffee counter before the task and selling drinks or desserts, the task breaks;
- balance in marketing work;
- problem with completing a task related to restroom equipment;
- problem with completing a task related to the soda machine;
- fixed a critical problem where the game froze for a moment when a customer was giving an order to the cashier;
- level 4 from the post office - it was impossible to complete the task 100%;
- removed the green indicator from the window displaying the current amount of ingredients;
- problem with duplicate new mail notifications in the mail;
- problem in calculating the amount of payment on invoices;
- problem with setting up items, sometimes it was impossible to set up an item in a vacant space;
- customers getting stuck near the soda machine;
- Problem with installing an air conditioner or TV on the wall near the restroom;
- a problem with installing a jukebox;
- balance the appearance of new customers;
- balanced the performance of the workers you hire with the help of a realtor;
- reduced the size of the cafe counter, it was taking up too much space and didn't look realistic;
Changed files in this update