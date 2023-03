0.6.0 Patch Notes

Ice Age

New Machines

Blenders

Shakers

7 New Coffee Recipes

2 New Syrups

Controller Support

Keybinding System

Recipe Sale Statuses

Now you can change which recipes are on sale

Sticky Note

Now you can note down your last viewed recipe

Multi Order

You can take more than one customer’s order

Bug Fixes

Performance improvements

Polish added.

And many more tweaks