FADE - THE FIRST CHAPTER update for 6 March 2023

RE-LAUNCH HOTFIX

FADE - THE FIRST CHAPTER update for 6 March 2023

RE-LAUNCH HOTFIX

Last edited by Wendy

Hey, Outlanders.

Thanks for the quick and detailed feedback on the bugs you have all been experiencing with the new update. This hotfix includes a fix for the following bugs and some additional changes.

BUG FIXES
  • Level Up System not incrementing level number or adding 2 skill points
  • Opening sequence starting game in thunderstorm weather setting instead of foggy setting.
  • Thunderstorm Weather setting is making dialogue hard to hear.
  • Fixed issue where unutilized cutscene skip menu was showing up and not triggerable.
  • Added additional quick save after a story cutscene to make sure that death doesn't render the next process unavailable.
  • Changes to rendering mode for sharper game image.
NEW ADDITIONS
  • Blue Mana Blade has been placed in a chest to give players a chance to try out the weapon.
  • Enemy spawn adjustments to heighten difficulty in earlier areas.
  • Experience value increase on lesser enemies to promote faster leveling in earlier areas.
  • Additional weapon drops for Great Hammer and Bow weapon type.

Keep the feedback coming. As you know this is a solo project, so I pay close attention to your opinions throughout development. I'll try to get fixes out as soon as I check the forums each day.

