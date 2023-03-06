RE-LAUNCH HOTFIX

Hey, Outlanders.
Thanks for the quick and detailed feedback on the bugs you have all been experiencing with the new update. This hotfix includes a fix for the following bugs and some additional changes.
BUG FIXES
- Level Up System not incrementing level number or adding 2 skill points
- Opening sequence starting game in thunderstorm weather setting instead of foggy setting.
- Thunderstorm Weather setting is making dialogue hard to hear.
- Fixed issue where unutilized cutscene skip menu was showing up and not triggerable.
- Added additional quick save after a story cutscene to make sure that death doesn't render the next process unavailable.
- Changes to rendering mode for sharper game image.
NEW ADDITIONS
- Blue Mana Blade has been placed in a chest to give players a chance to try out the weapon.
- Enemy spawn adjustments to heighten difficulty in earlier areas.
- Experience value increase on lesser enemies to promote faster leveling in earlier areas.
- Additional weapon drops for Great Hammer and Bow weapon type.
Keep the feedback coming. As you know this is a solo project, so I pay close attention to your opinions throughout development. I'll try to get fixes out as soon as I check the forums each day.
Kickstarter
FADE TWITTER
Follow us On Youtube
Changed files in this update