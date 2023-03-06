RE-LAUNCH HOTFIX





Hey, Outlanders.

Thanks for the quick and detailed feedback on the bugs you have all been experiencing with the new update. This hotfix includes a fix for the following bugs and some additional changes.

BUG FIXES

Level Up System not incrementing level number or adding 2 skill points

Opening sequence starting game in thunderstorm weather setting instead of foggy setting.

Thunderstorm Weather setting is making dialogue hard to hear.

Fixed issue where unutilized cutscene skip menu was showing up and not triggerable.

Added additional quick save after a story cutscene to make sure that death doesn't render the next process unavailable.

Changes to rendering mode for sharper game image.

NEW ADDITIONS

Blue Mana Blade has been placed in a chest to give players a chance to try out the weapon.

Enemy spawn adjustments to heighten difficulty in earlier areas.

Experience value increase on lesser enemies to promote faster leveling in earlier areas.

Additional weapon drops for Great Hammer and Bow weapon type.

Keep the feedback coming. As you know this is a solo project, so I pay close attention to your opinions throughout development. I'll try to get fixes out as soon as I check the forums each day.

