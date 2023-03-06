UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.59.
SystemInfo 5.59
- Fixed an issue that could cause SystemInfo to fail to install properly.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.59.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update