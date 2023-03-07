Plan B - v0.6.6 build 655
Improvements:
- Duplicate lines (keeping transported items) by middle-click on stops
- Vehicles keep containers when rerouted
Balance:
Bugs fix:
- Fix load crash at 66%
- Fix load freeze when more than 16000 sprite displayed on minimap (depots + vehicles)
- No more stops in unlock screen
- Fix the bug on production speed, better text
Minor:
- No more escape/right click on home to quit game
- UI: various improvements to the building UI (mouse over feedback, etc)
- Hint for first level with no unlocked item, and for compost being made from 2 recipes
Changed files in this update