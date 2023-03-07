 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Plan B: Terraform update for 7 March 2023

Plan B - v0.6.6 build 655

Share · View all patches · Build 10699751 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Plan B - v0.6.6 build 655

Improvements:

  • Duplicate lines (keeping transported items) by middle-click on stops
  • Vehicles keep containers when rerouted

Balance:

Bugs fix:

  • Fix load crash at 66%
  • Fix load freeze when more than 16000 sprite displayed on minimap (depots + vehicles)
  • No more stops in unlock screen
  • Fix the bug on production speed, better text

Minor:

  • No more escape/right click on home to quit game
  • UI: various improvements to the building UI (mouse over feedback, etc)
  • Hint for first level with no unlocked item, and for compost being made from 2 recipes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1894431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link