 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children update for 6 March 2023

[Notice] Chinese Translation has been updated.

Share · View all patches · Build 10699613 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is Troubleshooter development team.

The Chinese translation for the contents which had been updated last Thursday has been updated.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Troubleshooter ENG Depot 470311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link