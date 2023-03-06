 Skip to content

Lofi Ball update for 6 March 2023

Update 2.3

Update 2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Menu Fixes And More Customization

New Menu With Material Options For Ball

New Secret Achievement To Find

New Icons Added

Fixed Sometimes Skin Menu Would Not Work

Increased Performance In Certain Areas

