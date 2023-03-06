- Added Vector DOT arithmetic module
- Added Vector Cross arithmetic module
- Added unlimited tethers to the tutorial
- Fixed precision of alignment vector
- Fixed Vector Subtract module sometimes being processed out of order
- Fixed both ends of cable not highlighting
- Fixed bug with Carbon Bond Plate if it was put into inventory while partially inserted
I Fetch Rocks update for 6 March 2023
Patch notes for 0.4.8.1
