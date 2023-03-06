 Skip to content

I Fetch Rocks update for 6 March 2023

Patch notes for 0.4.8.1

Last edited by Wendy

  • Added Vector DOT arithmetic module
  • Added Vector Cross arithmetic module
  • Added unlimited tethers to the tutorial
  • Fixed precision of alignment vector
  • Fixed Vector Subtract module sometimes being processed out of order
  • Fixed both ends of cable not highlighting
  • Fixed bug with Carbon Bond Plate if it was put into inventory while partially inserted

