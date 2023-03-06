2023-03-06 Update

Hello! This is Captain Bae of Endev. We always appreciate the players who enjoy our game, and we will post updates this week.

There are some minor changes from the existing tutorial.

It often happens that notifications about gathering all the three pieces by stage, unit management, and notifications by each area are skipped before they are even shown due to the mouse flick.

Therefore, since the tutorial was modified based on the 1-4 stage and 2-1 stage tutorials, it has now been changed so that you can check all the tutorial contents once and pass them when you want.

Currently, we are concentrating on developing stages 7-12 in the second half. After March 30th, the second half road map will be released and will be officially released when all stages are completed.

Players' comments and interest are a great help to the developers! We look forward to your love.