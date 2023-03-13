Terraforming 2.0.3.12730 - Patch Notes

[Incoming transmission]

...Habitation dome damaged

...Repairs complete

...Reinforcement added

...Terraformer survival, confirmed

[End of transmission]

Patch notes – 2.0.3.12730

Bug fixes

In online multiplayer, the Draft sequence doesn’t cause the game to crash anymore.

Corporation Helion’s special payment system works properly now.

The AI will now act properly when a player forfeits a game.

Players no longer get stuck when playing "Comet #010" and immediately clicking on heat conversion.

Size of cards on mobile devices was increased.

Size of tooltips on Mac was increased.

Milestones, Awards, and Projects cannot be opened during the Prelude phase anymore.

Fixed inconsistent messages when the player chooses a card in the Draft.

Milestones/Awards in the Prelude phase do not disappear anymore when pressing "View game state."

In Solo mode, the word "Winner" isn’t written if the player loses the game.

Known bugs

Players lose ELO/karma if they forfeit/leave the game after a has player left the game without playing (time out).

How to restore correct game version on Mac

If you were previously unable to play on a mac computer and switched to the old game branch to access Terraforming Mars, simply repeat the steps you took previously to change branches and select the "default branch" of the game to regain access to all online and multiplayer features.

We apologize for any inconvenience that was created by this bug for Mac users and wish you the best of luck in Terraforming Mars!

Previous Patches

If you wish to review the recent patches deployed since Terraforming Mars 2.0, you can find the links below:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/800270/view/3681165789424691893

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/800270/view/3615859152085690899