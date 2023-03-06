Fixed the issue with the generation of the Boss - Lu Whale in Chapter 2.
Fixed the abnormal mission flow for Mr. Kangaroo in Chapter 2.
Fixed the abnormal display of the map icon for the Fallen Leaves Plains in Chapter 2.
銀斧 The Honest Elf update for 6 March 2023
Update announcement as of March 6th, 2023 ver 2.0.1
